Shots everywhere: Pentagon to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops

In a memo to troops, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he will seek President Biden's approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all military personnel by Sept. 15.

The deadline could be sooner if the Food and Drug Administration approves the experimental vaccines, which are now being administered under emergency use authorization, said the memo, which was obtained by the Associated Press.

"I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the president if l feel the need to do so," Austin said.

The FDA is expected to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine early next month.

President Biden issued an instant statement of strong support Monday for Austin's policy, saying:

"These vaccines will save lives. Period. They are safe. They are effective. Over 350 million shots have been given in the United States alone. Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world. We cannot let up in the fight against COVID-19, especially with the Delta variant spreading rapidly through unvaccinated populations.

"We are still on a wartime footing, and every American who is eligible should take immediate steps to get vaccinated right away. I am proud that our military women and men will continue to help lead the charge in the fight against this pandemic, as they so often do, by setting the example of keeping their fellow Americans safe."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon will comply with Biden's order requiring that any federal employees who are unvaccinated wear masks and social distance and be restricted in their travel.

The Pentagon said more than 1 million troops have been fully vaccinated and another 237,000 have received one shot.

The AP reported that while the Navy said more than 74% of its sailors have been vaccinated with at least one shot, only 50% of Army personnel have been vaccinated.

Many troops are opposed to the vaccines, and military officials have warned that when the vaccine is mandated, refusal could be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Some opponents have argued that those who have been infected have antibodies that make them immune.

