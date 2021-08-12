Data around world show surge in new COVID cases among vaccinated

By Andrew Powell

The establishment media, the president of the United States, left-wing politicians, Big Tech, establishment Republicans and even rising GOP star Ron DeSantis are telling Americans this is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Governments and organizations around the globe are now instituting vaccine mandates.

NYC to require either Covid vaccination or weekly testing for city workers. https://t.co/5ZT0Ol7Dw8 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 27, 2021

#BREAKING: Los Angeles to require city employees show proof of vaccination or submit weekly negative test for COVID-19https://t.co/JqjOvsJzIO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 27, 2021

#BREAKING California to require state employees, health care workers to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly https://t.co/JS3ahveout — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 26, 2021

The Department of Justice recently determined that federal law does not prohibit private businesses or public agencies from implementing vaccine mandates, even if those vaccines are allowed under emergency use authorization.

https://t.co/vagBhjeRvZ — Spectrum News 1 CNY/S.Tier (@SPECNews1CNY) July 29, 2021

Hundreds of San Francisco bars to require vaccination, negative Covid test to drink indoors https://t.co/sY0n3UJmq6 pic.twitter.com/Ul8OYRcqMV — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) July 27, 2021

Dining indoors? Not without proof of vaccination, some St. Louis restaurants say https://t.co/qTbq9Am2gd — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) July 28, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Three major music venues in New Orleans will require vaccination cards or negative Covid tests for entry starting Friday, July 30. https://t.co/7ZLDK9JWoS — OffBeat Magazine (@OffBeatMagazine) July 28, 2021

Long Beach City College will require COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing for students, staff https://t.co/hkbRtuPXpk — LB Press-Telegram (@presstelegram) July 28, 2021

However, the data reported by many governments tell a different story.

In several nations, a strong portion, if not the majority, of new cases are actually among the vaccinated.

Israel

In Israel, hospitals are being filled with a surge of new COVID-19 cases. But at a major hospital in Jerusalem, up to 90% of the hospitalizations and 95% of patients who are listed as "severe" were fully vaccinated.

"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated".

"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."

"We are opening more and more COVID wards."

"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out" (Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13 ) pic.twitter.com/SpLZewiRpQ — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

The Associated Press argues in a fact check that such information is being presented without context, noting the COVID-19 case numbers in Israel have dropped since January, when officials began mass inoculations.

"Misleading posts on social media are now twisting data from Israel to falsely claim the country’s vaccination program is a failure due to the number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the vaccinated," the AP said.

The AP also argued that "no vaccine is perfect at preventing breakthrough cases, but the data shows vaccines are reducing the number of people who are severely ill, hospitalized or die from the virus."

However, Dr. Kobi Haviv, the medical director of Israel's leading center for respiratory care, the Herzog Medical Center, said in an interview with News Israel 13 the infections are the result of the coronavirus vaccine losing its "effectiveness."

"Most of the population is vaccinated, and ... 85-90% of the hospitalizations here are 'fully vaccinated' people," he said.

Moderna says everyone who has been vaccinated will likely need booster shots before winter.

Australia

It's not just Israel experiencing these statistics. The state of New South Wales in Australia is also undergoing a nearly identical scenario with its surge of COVID-19 cases. Late last month, the state announced that all of its new cases was vaccinated people, with once exception.

NSW Health official Dr. Jeremy McAnulty said in a news conference in late July that of the 141 people hospitalized in New South Wales, 140 were vaccinated.

"There are a number of people in hospital, 141 people are in hospital with COVID, at present, and 43 in intensive care, 18 of whom require ventilation, so this is a very serious disease," McAnulty said.

After going over all of the age groups being infected by the new surge, which he noted was affecting everyone from teenagers to people in their 70s, he dropped the bombshell about the vaccination rate.

"All but one are vaccinated, one person has just received one dose of vaccine," McAnulty said.

Singapore

According to government data, Singapore is also experiencing high numbers of the vaccinated being infected with COVID-19. In fact, the vaccinated make up 75% of the new coronavirus cases in the city state.

In total, Singapore had 1,096 infections in the four weeks prior to July 23. Among them, 484 people, 44% of the tally, were fully vaccinated, with 30% being partially vaccinated. And only about 25% of the new cases were unvaccinated.

Reuters said the government report "underscores the risk that even those inoculated could be contagious, so that inoculation alone may not suffice to halt transmission."

Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, admitted there will be more infections among the vaccinated.

"As more and more people are vaccinated in Singapore, we will see more infections happening among vaccinated people," said Ying.

"Suppose Singapore achieves a rate of 100% fully vaccinated ... then all infections will stem from the vaccinated people and none from the unvaccinated."

Just behind the United Arab Emirates, Singapore has the second highest inoculated population in the world, 75% of its 5.7 million citizens.

England

According to data from Public Health England, 45% of vaccinated people make up England's new COVID-19 cases, with 35% of the new cases having received two doses.

BREAKING: Figures from Public Health England say 55% of people hospitalised with the delta variant were unvaccinated, while nearly 35% had received two doses of a vaccine. Latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/8bkhovj80e pic.twitter.com/Ehkj6izovr — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 6, 2021

In the United Kingdom, a total of 46.9 million Britons, 88.7% of the population, have received a first dose, and 38.7 million have received two.

Gibraltar

More than 99% of Gibraltar's population was fully vaccinated before June. However, the daily count of new COVID-19 cases has increased more than 2,500%.

By June 1, over 99% of Gibraltar's population was fully vaccinated. Since that time, new COVID cases per day have increased more than 2500%. pic.twitter.com/LLqGz6ofiW — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 29, 2021

The Financial Times -- using data from the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins and several governments -- found the vaccines were effective for the population for about a month. In July, new COVID-19 cases saw a huge upswing.

Gibraltar was the first nation in the world to vaccinate virtually its entire adult population.

Iceland

Similar to Gibraltar, Iceland also has an extremely high vaccination rate, with 90% of the population between the ages of 40 and 70 receiving an inoculation. And among people older than 70, the rate is 98%, according to official government data.

1/ Meanwhile, back to Iceland for a minute. The country is a vaccinators' paradise. 90% of people 40-70 and 98% (!) of those over 70 are fully vaccinated. On June 26, it abolished all lockdown rules. "Thank you for this joint struggle," the Health Minister said. Alas. https://t.co/T76xcpzX20 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 27, 2021

Iceland Health Minister Svandís Svavarsdóttir officially ended the Scandanavian country's lockdown on June 26, celebrating the high vaccination rate.

Since then, however, Iceland has broken daily records for COVID-19 infections.

The renewed outbreak in Iceland has been so dramatic that the CDC even added Iceland to its list of nations to avoid visiting.

United States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 4,115 new COVID-19 infections in the United States among fully vaccinated people who have either been hospitalized or died, reported Forbes.

The data, last updated June 21, show that of the 4,115 breakthrough infections, 3,907 were hospitalized and 750 died from the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

It should be noted that the 4,115 represents only vaccinated hospitalizations and deaths, not vaccinated "breakthrough infections" overall, which the CDC stopped tracking in April.

Forbes columnist Bruce Y. Lee mentioned in his article, which is advocating for COVID-19 vaccines:

Nevertheless, the CDC's latest tallies of breakthrough infections are reminders that you shouldn't throw caution to the wind after you've been fully vaccinated. Unless you are wealthy enough to have your own island, the pandemic remains a threat. Until the pandemic ends, it will be important to stay vigilant and keep yourself protected.

Many Americans have questioned why they should get the vaccine when they keep getting warned of "breakthrough infections."

And with all of this data, that concern could intensify.

