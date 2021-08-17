Terrorists worldwide celebrate Taliban's Afghanistan victory

The return to power in Afghanistan of a group that seeks to establish the rule of Islamic law is a cause for celebration among groups such as Hamas and governments such as Iran and Turkey.

The Palestinian group Hamas, a designated terrorist group that branched off from the Muslim Brotherhood, congratulated "the Muslim Afghani people for the demise of the American occupation from its soil," reported the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

"We congratulate Taliban and its courageous leadership for this victory which culminates to its long Jihad for 20 years," Hamas said. " ... We stress that the freedom from the occupation of America and its allies proves that the resistance of people and on top of the Jihad of our Palestinian people ends with victory and liberation."

The group Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised "the dear Afghan people for liberating Afghan lands from the American and Western occupation."

"The Afghani Muslim people presented and staged the greatest jihadist glory against all invaders throughout their honorable history," the group said.

The leader of the Egyptian group Al-Jama'a al-Islamiyya, Assem Abdul Majeed, praised the jihadists who "defeated the infidels."

"Have you seen how was power transferred to the Taliban quietly and without resistance?" he wrote.

Muslim Brotherhood cleric Wagdy Ghoneim, who lives in Turkey, posted a video in which he said Allah "made [the] Taliban victorious over America and the infidel western countries that united against it."

'Military failure'

Meanwhile, Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Iranian state television the U.S. "military failure" is a chance for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

"America's military defeat and its withdrawal must become an opportunity to restore life, security and durable peace in Afghanistan," Raisi said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Iran is "proud to have stood alongside our noble Afghan brothers and sisters during the jihad against the foreign occupiers."

Tehran hosted Taliban officials last month to prepare for the political vacuum expected after the U.S. withdrawal.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is considering meeting with Taliban leaders.

"The latest developments and the situation of the Afghan public are really, really troubling," Erdogan told CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Last month, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Turkey "is our brother, we have many points in common based on faith."

"We want Turkey to leave the past and return to the present and the future. After that, we can ask for dialogue," he said.

An old video shows Erdogan sitting at the feet of Afghani warlord Gulbeddin Hekmatyar, known as the "Butcher of Kabul."

The head of the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated International Union of Muslim Scholars, Ahmed Raissouni, congratulated the Taliban for "the expulsion of the American and European invading forces."

"And this is a purely Afghan achievement that came thanks to continuous jihad, patience and sacrifices," he said " ... We are ready to receive the scholars of Afghanistan and visit them and negotiate with them on issues of Islam and the application of Islamic Sharia as best as possible."

The Taliban previously allowed Afghanistan to be a safe haven for terrorists, including Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida. Muslim Brotherhood members already are considering using Afghanistan as a new refuge, Al Arabiya reported. Their current home, Turkey, started cracking down on Brotherhood activities to repair strained relations with Egypt.

