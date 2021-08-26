A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
800,000 in trouble? Pentagon says troops must get COVID shots ASAP

Austin: 'Our vaccination of the Force will save lives'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2021 at 11:00pm
(AP) -- Military troops must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”

More than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots, according to Pentagon data. And now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Defense Department is adding it to the list of required shots troops must get as part of their military service.

The Austin memo does not dictate a specific timeline for completing the vaccinations. But it says the military services will have to report regularly on their progress. A senior defense official said that Austin has made it clear to the services that he expects them to move quickly, and that this will be completed in weeks not months.

Read the full story ›

