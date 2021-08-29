A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Actor and leftist activist Ed Asner dead at 91

Played the iconic Lou Grant on 2 acclaimed TV series

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2021 at 5:45pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Ed Asner, the tough guy with the soft side who starred as the irascible newsroom boss Lou Grant on the legendary sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and on his own hard-hitting TV drama, died Sunday. He was 91.

Said his family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Publicist Charles Sherman said Asner died of natural causes at his home in Tarzana.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







University seeks professor of 'structural racism' and 'oppression'
Governor: South's response to COVID impacted by belief in 'eternal life'
Actor and leftist activist Ed Asner dead at 91
Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan
Teaching beside the sea: Boat church draws a crowd at state park
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×