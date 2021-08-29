Actor and leftist activist Ed Asner dead at 91

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Ed Asner, the tough guy with the soft side who starred as the irascible newsroom boss Lou Grant on the legendary sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and on his own hard-hitting TV drama, died Sunday. He was 91.

Said his family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Publicist Charles Sherman said Asner died of natural causes at his home in Tarzana.

