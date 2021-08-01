A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Adidas picks American-Israeli Orthodox mom as face of new campaign

Beatie Deutsch appeared out of nowhere in 2016 to become a top female runner globally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2021 at 7:44pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- In 2016, Beatie Deutsch placed sixth in the Jerusalem half marathon. Watching Deutsch, an Israeli born in the United States, you would have never guessed that she had taken up running only four months earlier. The following year she ran the Tel Aviv Marathon while seven months pregnant with her fifth child.

Even while running, the Haredi Orthodox Deutsch dresses modestly, following Jewish laws. She wears a headscarf, elbow-length shirt and a knee-length skirt covering her leggings — unlikely attire for a star athlete.

Just a few short years after her first race, Deutsch placed first in the 2018 Jerusalem Marathon. In 2019, she won Israel’s National Championships Marathon in Tiberias, and she quickly became the Israeli national champion in the marathon and half marathon. Most notably, she qualified for the 2020 Olympics by ranking among the top 80 women runners in the world.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amanda Knox scorches Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' for 'exploiting' her life
Sizzling news: Is bacon about to disappear?
Zoom agrees to settle a privacy lawsuit for $85 million
Olympic medalist admits on live TV she was 'sh***ing herself' while swimming
'Jeopardy!' champ breaks top 10 record, reveals lessons learned from Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×