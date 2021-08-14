A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
This Afghan rout is entirely on Joe Biden

Psaki claims Taliban wants role in international community

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2021 at 5:53pm
(NEW YORK POST) – It doesn’t get more idiotic: “The Taliban also has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said with a straight face Wednesday.

Oh, and the State Department has sent diplomats to “press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement, which is the only path to stability and development in Afghanistan.” They’re also begging to have the U.S. Embassy in Kabul left alone, warning that future U.S. aid is at risk — and so effectively promising that we’ll actually subsidize these barbarians.

Hello? The Taliban have never given a damn about world opinion or “stability and development.” They were a global pariah when they ruled Afghanistan in the ’90s, ignoring the handwringing as they crushed the country’s women, destroyed those 1,500-year-old Buddha statues and hosted the al Qaeda plotters of 9/11.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







