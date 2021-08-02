Amanda Knox scorches Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' for 'exploiting' her life

(AV CLUB) -- The new Tom McCarthy film Stillwater, starring Matt Damon as a man whose daughter has been imprisoned in Europe for a murder she may or may not have committed, isn’t technically based on the story of Amanda Knox, but it is certainly inspired by the story of Amanda Knox.

She’s the woman who was wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned in Italy for several years, with the authorities and the media vilifying her and framing as a party-obsessed American girl who heartlessly murdered her friend, Meredith Kercher, and then tried to run away, which made it difficult for her to convince anyone to try and find the real killer.

It’s largely the same thing that happens in Stillwater, with McCarthy noting in interviews that Knox’s story inspired the idea for the film even if the final product isn’t really about her or her story. Basically, McCarthy has not been shy about saying something along the lines of, “this movie was inspired by a specific real person named Amanda Knox.”

Read the full story ›