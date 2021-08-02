A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Amanda Knox scorches Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' for 'exploiting' her life

Nobody thought to check with her about new film

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2021 at 9:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AV CLUB) -- The new Tom McCarthy film Stillwater, starring Matt Damon as a man whose daughter has been imprisoned in Europe for a murder she may or may not have committed, isn’t technically based on the story of Amanda Knox, but it is certainly inspired by the story of Amanda Knox.

She’s the woman who was wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned in Italy for several years, with the authorities and the media vilifying her and framing as a party-obsessed American girl who heartlessly murdered her friend, Meredith Kercher, and then tried to run away, which made it difficult for her to convince anyone to try and find the real killer.

It’s largely the same thing that happens in Stillwater, with McCarthy noting in interviews that Knox’s story inspired the idea for the film even if the final product isn’t really about her or her story. Basically, McCarthy has not been shy about saying something along the lines of, “this movie was inspired by a specific real person named Amanda Knox.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amanda Knox scorches Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' for 'exploiting' her life
Sizzling news: Is bacon about to disappear?
Zoom agrees to settle a privacy lawsuit for $85 million
Olympic medalist admits on live TV she was 'sh***ing herself' while swimming
'Jeopardy!' champ breaks top 10 record, reveals lessons learned from Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×