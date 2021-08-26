Amazing, rare video shows footage of unborn child

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Now, during the pinnacle of a Goliath worldwide attack on life and fertility, is the time to fight for life with every “stone” at our disposal. Video footage showcasing the unborn human in its exquisite detail is one such stone — one that leads not to destruction, but to the preservation of life.

The Biology of Prenatal Development, which Father Frank Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life, called “the most vivid, powerful, and striking videography of the unborn child that exists,” is a prime example of this.

Dave Andrusko of National Right to Life News raved that this award-winning National Geographic documentary “is so beautiful, so awesome, it almost takes your breath away.”

Read the full story ›