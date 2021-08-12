A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
GET WOKE, GO BROKE
American Express Corp slammed for training employees that capitalism is 'racist'

Critical Race program aims to 'deconstruct' Western Civilization

WND News Services
Published August 12, 2021
(INDEPENDENT CHRONICLE) – American Express Corp. is receiving criticism for launching a critical race theory training program that teaches employees capitalism is fundamentally racist and asks them to deconstruct their "privilege."

"AmEx executives created an internal 'Anti-Racism Initiative' that subjects employees to an extensive training program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including 'systemic racism,' 'white privilege,' and 'intersectionality,'" according to whistleblower documents obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo.

The training, conducted by an outside firm, first instructs the employees to deconstruct their "race, sexual orientation, body type, religion, disability status, age, gender identity, and citizenship." All of this is recorded on an official company worksheet to determine where the employees stand on a hierarchy of "privilege."

WND News Services
