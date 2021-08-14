A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
America's small businesses are in crisis, thanks to Biden

President promised help was on the way, but opposite has happened

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2021 at 4:39pm
(THE LID) – Like millions of other small business owners across the country, Florida restaurant owner Kevin Wakefield can’t find enough workers. “We’re overrun with business, which is a great thing, but we can’t find people that want to come and work,” Wakefield told WESH news.

Wakefield owns three popular restaurants and bars in Ormond Beach. He said he is short employees by at least a third at each. Wakefield says several people have not returned to work even though there are jobs for them.

“We’ve had quite a few people tell us blatantly that they’re getting enough money in stimulus checks and unemployment that they’d rather not work,” Wakefield said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
