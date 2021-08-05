A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anger as Poland plans law to stop Jews reclaiming wartime homes

Daughter of Holocaust survivor pledges to continue fight for property seized by Nazis

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2021 at 9:50pm
(THE GUARDIAN) -- A few years ago, Shoshana Greenberg stood outside a building in Lodz, Poland, once owned by her family, with an old photograph in her hands and tears running down her face.

Greenberg, now 74 and living in Tel Aviv, was on a quest to reclaim property lost during the Holocaust. Her father was head of a prominent, wealthy Jewish family in Lodz that owned industrial buildings, residential homes and holiday properties.

When the Nazis came, the property was confiscated along with the family jewellery. They were forced into the Lodz ghetto. Later, Greenberg’s father and his siblings were sent to Auschwitz, and only her father survived. After the war, the new communist government in Poland nationalised property that had been confiscated while destitute Holocaust survivors rebuilt their lives from scratch elsewhere.

