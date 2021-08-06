A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Anti-CRT Republicans sweep Connecticut school board primaries

Candidates winning even in liberal areas

Published August 6, 2021 at 2:10pm
(THE LIBERTY LOFT) – The right’s crusade against the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools may not be in vain – at least, not if voters in Connecticut have anything to say about it.

Republican candidates – many of whom are parents, grandparents, and political newcomers compelled to run for office by passionate opposition to CRT’s presence in public school curricula – have enjoyed sweeping victories in school board elections in a host of Connecticut suburbs, the Hartford Courant reports.

The municipalities voting to advance anti-CRT candidates include Glastonbury, a suburb of Hartford, and New Canaan, one of many oceanfront jewels adorning the Nutmeg State’s Gold Coast. The most surprising victory, however, was seen in Guilford, a coastal town whose residents voted for Joe Biden by a 2-to-1 margin.

