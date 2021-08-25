AP calls terrorists 'activists' as they launch incendiary balloon attack on Israel

(FOX NEWS) -- The Associated Press (AP) was the target of sharp criticism Tuesday over its article that referred to individuals who launched an incendiary balloon attack on Israel from Gaza as "activists."

The article highlighted the closure of the Egyptian border with Gaza amid increasing tensions with the terrorist group Hamas.

"Activists in the Gaza Strip on Monday launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel, setting off at least three fires across the border, Israel’s national fire service said," the AP wrote.

Read the full story ›