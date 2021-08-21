Arizona Dems panic over upcoming election audit results, issue preemptive rebuttal

(ZEROHEDGE) – Democratic officials in Arizona are sweating over the upcoming results of the 2020 election audit, and have launched a pair of preemptive strikes against a report that could come as soon as next week according to Politico.

In a Thursday rebuttal, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) tried to poke as many holes as possible in the audit – while also trying to reassure people that ballot equipment was tested before and after the election. Hobbs called the GOP Senate-led effort "secretive and disorganized," and claimed that they routinely failed to follow best practices for an audit.

"All credible audits are characterized by controls, access, and transparency that allow for the processes and procedures to be replicated, if necessary," reads the rebuttal. "As this report has described, the review conducted by the Senate’s contractors has consistently lacked all three of these factors."

