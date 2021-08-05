A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Attorney: 45k deaths from coronavirus vaccines a 'conservative estimate'

Truth being obscured by 'huge conflict of interest' between public health agencies, pharmaceutical companies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2021 at 4:11pm
(LIFESITE NEWS) – Ohio attorney Thomas Renz made waves last month when he announced a lawsuit alleging that there have been at least 45,000 deaths connected with the experimental COVID-19 shots currently on the market, according to sworn testimony from an expert whistleblower.

Renz told LifeSiteNews in an interview ahead of his appearance at the Truth for Health Foundation’s “Stop the Shot” townhall conference this week that 45,000 is a low-ball estimate, and his federal lawsuit seeks to prove it.

Based on a statement from the whistleblower signed under penalty of perjury, Renz has filed a motion on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Read the full story ›

