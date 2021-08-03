Attorney general finds Gov. Cuomo DID sexually harass women

The controversial governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, already scandalized by his orders that nursing homes accept COVID-positive patients in a process that exposed thousands of other residents and triggered many deaths, now is in further trouble.

The state's attorney general, Letitia James, has released a report finding that Cuomo did sexually harass "young women" who worked for the state. The tools of his actions included "unwanted groping, sexualized comments and hugging."

Cuomo, a Democrat, has denied it all, and a report in the Daily Mail said it was unclear if Cuomo will face any charges.

James' five-month-long investigation resulted in a 168-page report and confirms investigators found "he groped the breast of an executive assistant, one of multiple occasions where he allegedly touched her 'intimately' without her consent," the report said.

The investigation found the result was a "toxic" work environment.

The report confirms as "true" allegations that he sexually harassed a state trooper "by running his 'finger from her neck down her spine' while they were sharing an elevator…"

Other instances of Cuomo allegedly running his finger over a woman's body, and giving "unwanted hugs," were listed.

"We find that such conduct was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of state government," the report said.

During his own interview for the report, it explains, Cuomo didn't dispute that he commented on the appearance of staffers, or than he used terms like "honey" and "darling" and regularly hugged and kissed women – "sometimes on the lips."

Officials recently said they were closing down an investigation into Cuomo's decision that, during the coronavirus pandemic, nursing homes were required to take patients who had the virus, even though that meant hundreds and hundreds of other senior residents were exposed.

The result was a sweeping wave of deaths throughout the state's nursing home industry.

Fox News immediately labeled a photograph of Cuomo as "Govenor Goon," and reported the investigation included interviews with 179 people.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

The Washington Examiner noted the report also revealed that "Cuomo retaliated against former employees who complained publicly about his conduct."

James continued, "I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man, no matter how powerful, can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period."

