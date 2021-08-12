Aussies told not to start conversations, could be under restrictions forever

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – All of Australia is in lockdown, despite only five people dying from Delta variant, a Wuhan virus variant, by July 19. Worldometer reports they have 37 deaths per million — .0037%. New York City used 3% as a measure for lockdown.

However, Australia’s top disease expert, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says in order to live with Delta, life will need to remain in a perpetual state of restrictions – even with 90% vaccination rates.

Communistic Australia is getting worse. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant is telling citizens to not talk with neighbors or anyone, don’t start a conversation, because they could pose a risk.

