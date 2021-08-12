A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Aussies told not to start conversations, could be under restrictions forever

To live with Delta variant, life will need to remain in perpetual state of restrictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 12, 2021
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – All of Australia is in lockdown, despite only five people dying from Delta variant, a Wuhan virus variant, by July 19. Worldometer reports they have 37 deaths per million — .0037%. New York City used 3% as a measure for lockdown.

However, Australia’s top disease expert, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says in order to live with Delta, life will need to remain in a perpetual state of restrictions – even with 90% vaccination rates.

Communistic Australia is getting worse. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant is telling citizens to not talk with neighbors or anyone, don’t start a conversation, because they could pose a risk.

