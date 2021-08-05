A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Australian health official tells grandparents: 'Don't go anywhere near your grandkids'

Zero-COVID insanity continues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2021 at 4:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Queensland’s top health official has warned grandparents “don’t go anywhere near your grandkids” as Australia continues to struggle with its highly controversial ‘zero COVID’ policy which has necessitated endless lockdowns.

Chief Health Officer (CHO) Jeannette Young made the statement after the delta variant spread to four schools in the Australian state.

“If you’re a grandparent of one of these kids, one of these households, and you haven’t been vaccinated, please don’t go anywhere near your grandkids,” Young told reporters.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Australian city of Melbourne locked down for 6th time
Australian health official tells grandparents: 'Don't go anywhere near your grandkids'
Some people who refuse to get vaccinated may not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits
Where have all the bullets gone?
New York City small business owner refuses to enforce vaccine passport
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×