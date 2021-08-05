Australian health official tells grandparents: 'Don't go anywhere near your grandkids'

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Queensland’s top health official has warned grandparents “don’t go anywhere near your grandkids” as Australia continues to struggle with its highly controversial ‘zero COVID’ policy which has necessitated endless lockdowns.

Chief Health Officer (CHO) Jeannette Young made the statement after the delta variant spread to four schools in the Australian state.

“If you’re a grandparent of one of these kids, one of these households, and you haven’t been vaccinated, please don’t go anywhere near your grandkids,” Young told reporters.

