The Biden-Fauci cabal should answer my question

Why are the top virologists, epidemiologists, medical scientists, medical researchers and Nobel Prize winners ad nauseam, regarded the world over as the best of the best, now being de-platformed, censored and stripped of their ability to practice? Is it because their dire warnings are the truth, or is it because governments and their minions are lying and must silence truth-tellers lest the government/health cabal be exposed?

Why is the Biden-Fauci-medical cabal, which includes Mitch McConnell Republicans, pressuring, intimidating and bribing people to take a drug that has quantifiable horrific, life-threatening, permanent side effects, not least of which is death, for a flu that has a survival rate of between 98.6 and 99.7%, all groups combined?

Why are social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter censoring posts that offer medically vetted opinions and freezing accounts? Why are the finest and heretofore most respected medical professionals on the planet being permanently removed from social sites? When did the free flow of factual information become dangerous to the public? Or is that the free flow of peer-reviewed information is a seismic threat to the pernicious calumniators using the courts and government in their evil plot to force nationwide compliance?

How many more men, women and children must die before the Biden-Fauci cabal is recognized as an existential threat to the foreseeable future of America? What is the Biden-Fauci cabal's plan, if the horrific "vaccine" side effects we are witnessing this early explode exponentially within the next two years?

Americans (and the world), are being lied to and intentionally misled into voluntarily having an experimental drug injected into them. Only fools believe otherwise.

While I was chairman of a Capitol Hill think tank, we worked to prevent Obamacare. But, despite all evidence to the contrary, Obama's lapdog media and sycophants demonized everyone who factually warned that Obamacare was a planned disaster that would destroy health care. Many of us were called liars right up to and until Jonathan Gruber arrogantly let the proverbial cat out of the liar's bag.

In my syndicated op-ed dated Nov. 18, 2014, I wrote:

"What many of us argued was the case from the very beginning has now been confirmed by Jonathan Gruber, one of Obama's top architects of Obamacare. Tapes have surfaced of Gruber boasting at a 2013 forum at Washington University in St. Louis. Gruber called the American people 'stupid' saying: 'Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage … and basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass. Look, I wish … that we could make it transparent, but I'd rather have this law than not.' … The New York Post reported that, 'Gruber also pointed to deliberate efforts by the administration and congressional backers to include mandates and subsidies for insurance rather than levying what might be called a "tax."'

"Obama's lies that we could keep our doctors, that our rates wouldn't go up, that we could keep our policies if we liked them, not to mention his lies of purposeful omission are all on record for anyone to find with a simple interne search. He lied to the public, he lied to Congress, and he had his lawyers lie to the courts." (Read the full article.)

The only things different with this global coup being perpetrated upon the people are the lengths the Biden-Fauci cabal and Big Tech are willing to go to ensure every single person is infected with these poisonous drugs.

As I was writing this piece, a dear acquaintance contacted me to share that three friends had received the experimental drug and died. That's three people in this person's sphere of personal association who received the drug and died after being injected!

In August 2010, I explained to Fox Business' Neil Cavuto that in the next 20 years 80 million baby boomers, that's a rate of over 10,000 per day, were going to be retiring. (Keep in mind I explained that to Cavuto in 2010.) Based on the decreasing number of persons paying into Social Security, the amount pilfered by Congress, and the projected number of retirees, "the day will arrive very quickly that those retiring would either not receive what they were supposed to receive on Social Security or receive no Social Security benefits at all." I further explained that was the scheme behind Obamacare. It was a cheap Ponzi scheme to bolster Social Security. Neil pointed out that the dirty little secret behind Obamacare was that, "It was to save Medicaid from going belly up by laying over it a system that hides that reality."

I raise the question that begs an answer: If the dirty little secret of Obamacare was an attempt to save Medicaid from going belly up, as Neil Cavuto and I discussed on his show, what is this flu-demic and the deadly toxins being promoted as vaccines for a flu that isn't a threat designed to conceal?

What if the population-control crowd, like Bill Gates et al. isn't in it for the money or personal gain? What if they are perpetrating genocide on the gullible public for a much more nefarious reason?

