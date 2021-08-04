Biden moves NOW to vaccinate illegal aliens

President Biden is moving now, to crack down on COVID-19 outbreaks, to try to vaccinate illegal aliens who have been flooding America's southern border.

Questions long have been raised as to why that hadn't already happened.

It was several weeks ago New York Post columnist Betsy McCaughey pointed out that among the "big risks" to Americans were unvaccinated health care workers and "unvaccinated illegal immigrants fanning out across the country."

She explained, "But President Biden is putting politics ahead of tackling these two politically toxic problems. Team Biden is banning foreign travelers from many countries, including the United Kingdom, even if they’re fully vaccinated. Yet the prez is OK with letting hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated foreigners wade across the Rio Grande to enter the United States via the southern border."

She pointed out, "According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data, more than 80 percent of these migrants are unvaccinated. Some come from countries such as Brazil and Peru that have high infection rates and worrisome variants. The vaccination rates in Honduras and Guatemala, the countries of origin for most border crossers, are less than 1 percent."

Tests, when they only occasionally are done, she warned, "are alarming. During a one-week period in California, a staggering 15 percent of migrants released into the community by the Border Patrol were found to be COVID-infected."

Fox News reported Wednesday that Biden finally is taking action.

"With the number of migrants coming across the border continuing to surge, the Biden administration is reportedly preparing to vaccinate migrants coming into U.S. custody -- amid continued fears of a risk of COVID-19 spreading between migrants, law enforcement and the American public," the network said.

Should illegal aliens coming into the U.S. get COVID shots?

The Washington Post also noted the Department of Homeland Security wants to vaccinate migrants.

Fox reported, "So far, the vaccine has been administered to migrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, although Fox News reported last month that 30% of immigrants in ICE custody are declining the shot."

However, DHS confirmed its "protocols" have not yet been changed.

Fox said, "The report comes as border states have expressed concern about the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission coming from migrants being kept in cramped conditions, both on their way to the border and on arrival, before often being released into the country."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier expressed no tolerance for the failing, ordering that law enforcement pull over vehicles carrying migrants due to the COVID risk.

"The Biden administration has knowingly — and willfully — released COVID-19 positive migrants into Texas communities, 'risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents,'" Abbott’s office said. "The Governor’s Executive Order attempts to prevent the Biden Administration from spreading COVID-19 into Texas and protect the health and safety of Texans."

A federal judge later suspended that order.

And, too, a Border Patrol union official said agents are releasing COVID-positive migrants every day.

"We have a lot of agents quarantined right now, which adds to our problem, on top of agents who are sick with COVID, so we’re concerned about catching it ourselves, we’re concerned about our families and coworkers and it just seems everyone's turning a blind eye to it when we have a real situation down here," explained Chris Cabrera, a vice president of the National Border Patrol Council.

The number of migrants arriving during July was forecast to be above 200,000.

Vox also, earlier, had complained, "Despite the widespread availability of vaccines in the US, the vast majority of immigrants held in detention in the country still haven’t received their first shot — allowing Covid-19 to spread through some detention facilities largely unchecked."

It reported more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in ICE detention and nine related deaths since the pandemic began.

"The federal government has plenty of vaccines and very effective tools at its disposal, if it were inclined to make this a priority and protect people," Aaron Littman said in the report. He's been tracking vaccinations in ICE detention as the deputy director of the COVID Behind Bars Data Project at UCLA School of Law.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

