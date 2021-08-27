Biden has no understanding – including of Isaiah's words

"Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me."

– Isaiah 6:8

Joe Biden is not the first to choose the words of Isaiah in times of trouble.

But that's what he chose to do after keeping people waiting for consoling words after the latest tragedy in Afghanistan Thursday.

I don't know who advised him. Maybe he thought it was the right time for a Bible verse.

This time, they were words that, shall we say, ring hollow.

Isaiah was not on a recruiting mission for soldiers. He was not on a mission for politicians. He was rather telling the Lord he was volunteering to be the one to give the word of the Lord to His people. After all, that was what Isaiah did – he prophesied. He was looking for marching orders.

Joe Biden doesn't prophesy. He doesn't even follow intelligence reports. And he sure isn't a Bible scholar.

Had Biden read the rest of Isaiah 6 he probably wouldn't have known what to make of it. In fact, the subsequent passage is one of the most troublesome of scripture even for scholars.

After verse 8, God immediately gave Isaiah the bad news.

"And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not. Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed."

He wants the people confused? It seems so. So they won't have any understanding about what God requires – or else they will "convert, and be healed."

Verse 11-12 is Isaiah's response – and God's quick retort: "Then said I, Lord, how long? And he answered, Until the cities be wasted without inhabitant, and the houses without man, and the land be utterly desolate, And the Lord have removed men far away, and there be a great forsaking in the midst of the land."

Not exactly the inspiration Joe Biden had in mind, if he has anything in mind. It was just plain dumb.

It reminds me of how Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., entered the well of the Senate on Sept. 12, 2001, the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with his own words of wisdom. He quoted Isaiah 9:10 for his own inspiration: "The bricks are fallen down, but we will build with hewn stones: the sycamores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars."

But this was the children of Israel after an attack by Assyria, boasting in "pride and stoutness of their heart." Tom Daschle had just plucked this verse because it sounded good, we learned from Jonathan Cahn's "The Harbinger" and my own movie, "The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment."

Strangely, the same abuses of the Bible keep intersecting with 9/11 and Afghanistan.

And, even stranger, the Messiah.

Like this:

Isaiah 9:6-7: "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this."

Now those are words of comfort in times like these as only a real prophet can write, under God's inspiration. I wonder if Joe Biden understands them? No, I don't.

He doesn't seem to comprehend much of anything.

These are strange times for all of us – even disconcerting.

But fear not. The Lord is always close – especially to those who fear Him and keep His commandments.

And His return is near.

