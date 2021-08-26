A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden turns heads for saying he was 'instructed' during press conference

Critics asked 'Who the hell is in charge here?' in reaction to the viral moment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2021 at 7:52pm
(FOX NEWS) – President Biden raised eyebrows on Thursday as he began taking questions from reporters for the first time since the Kabul terror attacks.

Hours after two suicide bombings outside the airport that left at least 13 U.S. servicemen dead, Biden broke his silence and offered a somber message to the nation amid the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

While it has become normalized for the president to rely on a list of pre-selected reporters, he made a rather stunning admission in the process.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







