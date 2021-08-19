A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Health
Blue state mandates vaccine for public, private school workers as condition of employment

Mandatory proclamation has no exemption options

WND News Services
Published August 19, 2021 at 3:00pm
(THE BLAZE) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Wednesday that teachers and workers at schools across the state will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. The vaccine requirement will apply to teachers and other school workers.

"So today I'm announcing a vaccine requirement for K through 12 educators, for school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers, and others who spend time in these schools with children," Inslee said, noting that also applies to private and charter schools. The governor noted that the proclamation does not include tribal compact schools.

Inslee, a Democrat who has served as governor of the Evergreen State since 2013, said there will be no option to test out of this requirement and that vaccination will be mandatory as a condition of employment.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
