(LIBERTY NATION) – If there’s one question asked by both new and experienced shooters alike, it’s: “Where have all the bullets gone?” Theories abound as to what caused the ammo shortage, but the answer is quite simple. The same place they’ve always gone: to armed Americans.

Numerous factors compelled the panic buying we have seen for the last year or so. The pandemic has people scared. The dread of police abuse and the fear of Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters drive those on the left and right, respectively, to buy guns and ammo. Rumors that the government is buying up bullets just to make it harder for the rest of us and the constant media coverage of progressive politicians pushing for strict gun control keep the Second Amendment and the fragility of our liberty at the front of everyone’s minds. To make matters worse, production came to a halt for many manufacturers during the lockdowns of 2020. So, at a time when more Americans – of all political stripes – want to buy guns and ammunition than ever before, there just aren’t enough to go around.

