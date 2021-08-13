A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Education FaithBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Catholic university health plan pays for abortions, sex-change surgeries

Directly opposed to moral teachings of church

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2021 at 1:54pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of San Diego is a Catholic higher education institution. But its health plan for the 2021-2022 school year covers a number of medical procedures and drugs that are directly opposed to the moral teaching of the Catholic Church.

The university said that it is required to cover the services, including abortion, sex-change surgeries, voluntary sterilization and abortifacient birth control due to state and federal law.

A spokesperson would not explain which laws require it. “USD’s employee and student benefit plans are required to align with state and federal regulations,” spokesperson Lissette Martinez told The College Fix via email on August 6. “The services mentioned are typically those that are required to be covered, and individuals are encouraged to consult with their medical provider regarding the best course of treatment for any medical concern.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
