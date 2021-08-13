CCP has a 'certified' elections company – in the U.S.!

A business partner of the Chinese Communist Party owns an American elections company, according the Intrepid Research.

It's called Unisyn Voting Solutions, located in Vista, California, and owned by Vincent Tan, a Chinese-Malaysian billionaire with deep ties to the CCP.

Guess what? The company has been certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission since 2012.

What does it do? Unisyn Voting Systems supplies voting machines and software to a number of states.

Where are those states? I figured you'd want to know. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, all or part of nine states use Unisyn Voting Solutions election systems: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia.

With the election of 2020 in doubt, shouldn't this CCP-linked company and its technology be investigated? This is unbelievable.

Unisyn is just one of many companies in Vincent Tan's vast business empire, but it should trouble national-security and election officials – the fact that an election systems company based in the United States is compromised by foreign control and influence, to put it mildly.

Tan's other investments also are very troubling.

Besides owning voting machines used in at least nine states, he also owns a lottery and casino equipment company. One of them, ILTS, makes gambling systems for countries all across Asia, including racetracks and casinos in Hong Kong and Macao. They are a subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Berjaya is a conglomerate owned by Tan. His many ventures include hotels, real estate, financial services, restaurant chains, convenience stores, and even professional soccer teams.

From 1993-2000, Tan's Berjaya operated a joint venture called Syntax with Gu Wengjiang, the wealthy sister-in-law of CCP Politburo member Bo Xilai. (Bo has since been purged from the Politburo and the party and imprisoned for life.)

According to Intrepid Research, another company owned by Tan is U Mobile, a telecommunications company in Malaysia. U Mobile has deep partnerships with Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei, both considered major national-security threats by the U.S. government. In fact, Tan's son Robin, who is now CEO of the Berjaya empire, and acting on his father's behalf, was present for the signing of U Mobile's agreement with ZTE. The event was attended by both the Malaysian prime minister and none other than CCP Chairman Xi Jinping himself.

Tan is also an enthusiastic supporter of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

At a meeting with Alibaba founder and admitted Communist Party member Jack Ma in 2016, they talked about their various business interests, including football. Tan owns a Welsh team, the Cardiff City Football Club. (Until last year, he also had a stake in the Los Angeles Football Club). Tan said Ma wanted Chinese football clubs to compete one day in the World Cup and that it was "in line with Xi Jinping's vision."

Whatever Xi Jinping wants, I guess.

Are Americans crazy?

What kind of discernment does it require to avoid Chinese businesses that have national-security implications? I guess I shouldn't be asking as long as Eric Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

Just asking.

