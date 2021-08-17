Our chaotic Afghan exit: Last straw before God's judgment?

By Stephen P. Downey

The previous administration designed a strategic withdrawal from the long and protracted war in that undefeatable place called Afghanistan. Negotiators knew, without a doubt, the Taliban would not keep their word on any agreement item. They would never share power with a corrupt puppet government they viewed as infidels. Taliban would sit back, wait for Americans to leave, then they would recapture what they believed to be theirs.

The previous administration, knowing that a continued presence would simply drain the U.S. of more lives and more dollars, devised a plan to withdraw. The entire country we call Afghanistan is nothing more than a collection of tribes assembled in a region artificially created by European powers a century ago. No one has ever "ruled" its entirety. Nothing about Afghanistan can be accurately called a country except, perhaps, a National Geographic map.

From the outside, looking in, the Trump plan to exit Afghanistan mirrored the Vietnam exit with the exception that lessons might have been learned. Weaponry, drones and ammunition would be removed or destroyed, Afghans who has assisted the U.S. would be evacuated and our troops withdrawn, and the Taliban would be held at bay under the threat of immediate and massive destructive force.

The agreement stated that Taliban would join the government to jointly control the country. But the Afghan army was never going to be a cohesive and effective defense of the corrupt government in Kabul. The simple reality was that we would take out friends to safety, we would leave no military hardware and likely see Taliban disregard all agreements within weeks of our departure.

After Mr. Biden was inaugurated president, the withdrawal plans made by the previous administration were abandoned. An alternate plan was never implemented, even after it was discovered the Taliban had been consulting with China. Nothing was done. Nothing. The current administration has shown utter contempt for everything "Trump" – and that contempt included the Afghanistan exit.

It has been pointed out that Biden was a senator when Saigon fell, vice president when Benghazi fell, and he is presumably president today. He has been on the wrong side of every single foreign policy and military issue since his first election victory so long ago, and today, as tens of thousands of Afghans prepare to face their inevitable torture and horrible deaths, Joe Biden has sequestered himself at Camp David.

China and what appears to be the whole of the U.S. Democratic Party are undoubtedly delighted at the humiliation Americans feel today. And yet "we the people" continue to allow "progressives" to be re-elected as president, senators, representatives and right down to our school boards, mayors and city councilors.

Our chaotic exit from Afghanistan is a disgrace. Those of our military leaders who have mismanaged this fiasco should be demoted and retired. The politicians who have enabled this administration to bring our nation to this new low should be removed from office.

The American people have allowed a political party to literally destroy the moral fabric of this nation. If Almighty God doesn't rain judgment down upon the United States of America, He should apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah.

Kabul ought to be the final straw – but maybe He will give us one last chance.

