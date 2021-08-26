A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian Bale to star in movie about pastor who became a drug runner

'Gossipy recountings of the failure of megachurch pastors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2021 at 10:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLUMBIAN) -- Oscar winner Christian Bale — who’s played a psychotic killer, Batman and former Vice President Dick Cheney — is set to star in a film about former Living Hope Church pastor turned convicted drug smuggler John Bishop.

Film producer and distribution company New Regency has acquired the film rights to David Kushner’s Vanity Fair article, “The Church of Living Dangerously: How One of America’s Biggest Pastors Became a Drug Runner for a Mexican Cartel,” the Hollywood entertainment site, Deadline, reported Monday. The deal also includes the life rights to Bishop, 58, and his adult son, David.

Bishop — who built Living Hope Church into a large enterprise housed in an empty Kmart building in central Vancouver — was ousted in the fall of 2015 after allegations of alcohol abuse, infidelity and other moral indiscretions came to light.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







800,000 in trouble? Pentagon says troops must get COVID shots ASAP
Christian Bale to star in movie about pastor who became a drug runner
Pushing Jews' buttons: Sabbath-elevator lawsuit finally concludes
Pastor re-creating Jesus' resurrection 'dies after buried alive for 3 days'
Vichy conservatives
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×