Christian Bale to star in movie about pastor who became a drug runner

(THE COLUMBIAN) -- Oscar winner Christian Bale — who’s played a psychotic killer, Batman and former Vice President Dick Cheney — is set to star in a film about former Living Hope Church pastor turned convicted drug smuggler John Bishop.

Film producer and distribution company New Regency has acquired the film rights to David Kushner’s Vanity Fair article, “The Church of Living Dangerously: How One of America’s Biggest Pastors Became a Drug Runner for a Mexican Cartel,” the Hollywood entertainment site, Deadline, reported Monday. The deal also includes the life rights to Bishop, 58, and his adult son, David.

Bishop — who built Living Hope Church into a large enterprise housed in an empty Kmart building in central Vancouver — was ousted in the fall of 2015 after allegations of alcohol abuse, infidelity and other moral indiscretions came to light.

Read the full story ›