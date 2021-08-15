A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church bans unvaccinated worshipers and kids from attending

Also fires staff who don't get COVID shot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2021 at 5:34pm
(PROTESTIA) -- An Atlanta church has taken a bold step in order their fight to show themselves unapproved- announcing that all worshippers and attendees wanting to gather on the Lord’s day for church may NOT attend unless they show proof of vaccination first.

Dr. William Flippin Sr, the ‘pastor’ of The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church insists that this is the loving course of action, explaining in a Fox Atlanta article that it’s all being done to keep the church safe:

"There are people who foolishly say they are covered under the blood. I believe in being covered under the blood but you also have good sense…We were extremely concerned about the elderly members that come to our church. We are concerned about everybody but particularly those. We didn’t want anyone to come on our campus and leave and say they became ill at our church."

Read the full story ›

