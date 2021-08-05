A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

As church preps to welcome vehicle dwellers, neighbors urge background checks

'These programs are effective in helping people off the street'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2021 at 9:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PALO ALTO WEEKLY) -- When Palo Alto agreed to allow local congregations to establish "safe parking" programs for unhoused individuals who live in vehicles, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Palo Alto eagerly jumped at the chance.

Since January 2020, the church has been making plans to establish such a program at its parking lot at 505 Charleston Road, said Christopher Kan, chair of the church's safe-parking program. The program would provide a secure space for selected participants to park between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m, as well as bathroom access and case management geared at shifting them toward more permanent living arrangements.

Kan, who lives near Greer Park, says he sees people living in cars in just about every neighborhood, including his own. Church leaders agreed that by welcoming some of them to a "safe lot" and providing them with social services, they would be directly addressing one of the most difficult problems in the city, as well as the state, he said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Anger as Poland plans law to stop Jews reclaiming wartime homes
As church preps to welcome vehicle dwellers, neighbors urge background checks
Judgment Day for priest who stole more than half-million dollars from church
Virologist who got Nobel Prize admits COVID may have been 'manipulated'
Journalism groups won't condemn NSA 'unmasking' of Tucker Carlson
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×