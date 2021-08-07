Civil servants turn down 'pronoun' agenda by large margin

A large majority of civil servants have rejected a promotion by the Scottish government encouraging them to announce their "preferred pronouns" when they communicate electronically.

According to a report from the Christian Institute, 60% of the 3,000 respondents to an internal survey assembled by promoters of the idea responded, effectively, with a terse, "Leave me out."

Only 17% said they already did that.

The move is part of the LGBTQ agenda and promotes the idea that a man may not want to be referred by he, his or him. Or a woman as she or hers.

So a long list of variables like Ze and Xem, or Zie and Zir have been created.

The report noted the Scottish government's Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans said civil servants' concerns about the pledge were "disappointing."

A statement from the government said it is "making progress towards (sic) our ambition to be a world-leading, diverse employer," but that it remained an "individual's choice" on whether to participate in the pledge, which would involve listing those "preferred pronouns" in electronic communications like emails.

For Women Scotland director Trina Budge said the Scottish government’s actions were "controlling, illiberal and authoritarian."

"In forging ahead with this or any associated coerced signing of a pledge, the Scottish government would, potentially, be discriminating against a protected belief and also inviting sex discrimination."

FWS just days ago appealed a judgment stating that the government there can redefine "woman" to include men who say they're women.

In March, Court of Session judge Lady Wise stated that the government was legally allowed to do that.

The Daily Mail reported the move was part of a campaign by the Scottish government to coerce its 8,000 civil servants to join the campaign to promote the alternative references.

The report noted last year the BBC started lobbying its employees to join the social activists' agenda to alter pronouns.

The network claimed its effort was in pursuit of a "more inclusive" atmosphere.

