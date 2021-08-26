A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Colorado mom explains how she helped ban CRT in her local schools

'Schools shall not engage in racial bias or stereotyping'

Published August 26, 2021 at 1:58pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – Derrick Wilburn, the executive director of the Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives, made national headlines this month for an impassioned school board meeting address prior to the district outlawing critical race theory (CRT). Behind the effort is Ivy Liu, the board director.

Liu, who served in the U.S. Navy and has volunteered in churches for 30 years, was elected to the Falcon School District 49 board in April. She prepared the anti-CRT resolution with board secretary Rick Van Wieren. As an Asian-American and mother of five, she felt obligated to outlaw what she saw as blatant discrimination of people based on the color of their skin.

“D49 will not use principles of Critical Race Theory (as described below) as a curriculum for classroom instruction,” the resolution states. “With this statement, D49 reiterates that: Neither schools, nor instructors, shall assign individuals or groups of students to participate in class or complete assignments based on their racial identity. Schools shall not engage in racial bias or stereotyping.”

Read the full story ›

