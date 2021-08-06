Court orders boy to stay with mother who says he's a girl, gives father limited visitation

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A court in Texas has ruled that a boy at the center of a custody battle will temporarily live with his mother, who wants to have him undergo a gender transition to look more like a girl, while the father, who opposes it, will only be allowed limited visitation.
For the past couple of years, Jeff Younger and his ex-wife, Anne Georgulas — a pediatrician in Coppell, Texas, and non-biological mother of James and his twin brother, Jude — have fought over who has custody over their son, James, whom Georgulas calls “Luna” and wants to see transitioned into a girl.
In a memorandum ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Mary Brown ruled against Younger, citing his purported “unwillingness or inability to follow the order designed to serve the best interests of the children.”
