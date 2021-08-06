A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTRANSGENDER MADNESS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Court orders boy to stay with mother who says he's a girl, gives father limited visitation

'Save James' child at center of custody battle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2021 at 2:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A court in Texas has ruled that a boy at the center of a custody battle will temporarily live with his mother, who wants to have him undergo a gender transition to look more like a girl, while the father, who opposes it, will only be allowed limited visitation.

For the past couple of years, Jeff Younger and his ex-wife, Anne Georgulas — a pediatrician in Coppell, Texas, and non-biological mother of James and his twin brother, Jude — have fought over who has custody over their son, James, whom Georgulas calls “Luna” and wants to see transitioned into a girl.

In a memorandum ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Mary Brown ruled against Younger, citing his purported “unwillingness or inability to follow the order designed to serve the best interests of the children.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thousands of wealthy elites renouncing U.S. citizenship to avoid taxes, lockdowns
Nike CEO: We're ignoring China's abuses because 'China's a very important market'
Court orders boy to stay with mother who says he's a girl, gives father limited visitation
Yes, the 2020 election was stolen
GOP Rep. calls North Carolina school district mask mandate 'psychological child abuse'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×