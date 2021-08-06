The crying need for self-control

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Virtually every day we see examples of men and women who are out of control in modern society. And they are making life miserable for many.

For example, 51 people were shot in Chicago this last weekend. Eight of these shootings were fatal. This is so common we almost grow callous to the news.

People lack self-control. The Bible talks about the traits of a godly person who draws close to Christ and develops over time what are called “the fruit of the Spirit.” There is a list of these in the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Galatians. They are: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Read the full story ›