A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The crying need for self-control

Ignoring biblical mandate results in misery for many

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2021 at 1:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Virtually every day we see examples of men and women who are out of control in modern society. And they are making life miserable for many.

For example, 51 people were shot in Chicago this last weekend. Eight of these shootings were fatal. This is so common we almost grow callous to the news.

People lack self-control. The Bible talks about the traits of a godly person who draws close to Christ and develops over time what are called “the fruit of the Spirit.” There is a list of these in the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Galatians. They are: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thousands of wealthy elites renouncing U.S. citizenship to avoid taxes, lockdowns
Nike CEO: We're ignoring China's abuses because 'China's a very important market'
Court orders boy to stay with mother who says he's a girl, gives father limited visitation
Yes, the 2020 election was stolen
GOP Rep. calls North Carolina school district mask mandate 'psychological child abuse'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×