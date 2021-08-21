Cyber attack hits State Department in 'possible serious breach'

(POST MILLENNIAL) – Fox News' White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the State Department was hit by a cyber attack in "a possible serious breach," per notifications from the Department of Defense Cyber Command. The breach is at present "believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago" per the notification.

A source familiar with the incident told Fox News that ongoing State Department operations to evacuate Americans, Afghan interpreters, and other critical personnel "have not been affected."

