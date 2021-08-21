A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cyber attack hits State Department in 'possible serious breach'

Believed to have happened 'a couple of weeks ago'

WND News Services
Published August 21, 2021 at 6:22pm
(POST MILLENNIAL) – Fox News' White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the State Department was hit by a cyber attack in "a possible serious breach," per notifications from the Department of Defense Cyber Command. The breach is at present "believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago" per the notification.

A source familiar with the incident told Fox News that ongoing State Department operations to evacuate Americans, Afghan interpreters, and other critical personnel "have not been affected."

It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple weeks ago. A source familiar tells Fox the State Department’s ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees in Afghanistan “have not been affected.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
