DC Comics turning Superman gay

(TODD STARNES) – Breaking news from the world of comic books – Superman may be gay.

Pink News reports that DC Comics is going to kill off the Clark Kent character and turn the cape and tights over to his son – Jonathan Kent. According to a number of media sources – Jonathan Kent will come out of the phone booth.

“I just found out, I got a little bit of a scoop about what DC’s plans are. Nobody knows this, yet. It hasn’t really been announced, except by me. The plan is that… Superman’s book… I guess Clark Kent is going bye-bye,” said DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver on his popular ComicArtistsPro Secrets YouTube channel. It’s part of a trend in the comic book industry – turning established and beloved superheroes into woke, social justice warriors.

Read the full story ›