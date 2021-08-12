Democrats given warning about Kamala Harris: 'Unelectable'

Democrats running their party's politics at the highest levels are being warned that their current vice president, Kamala Harris, may have aspirations for the top job in 2024 or 2028, but the fact is she's "unelectable."

The warning comes from columnist Miranda Devine at the New York Post, who noted it was only a year ago that the "stone-cold loser of the Democratic president contest" was picked by Joe Biden to be his running mate.

They took office after the 2020 election, a result that still is being investigated by various states and their audits.

"The problem for the Democrats is that she is unelectable. It's the fake laughter, the handmaidenly comportment around Biden, the car-crash interviews and the complete inability to succeed at any of the tasks she has been handed, from immigration to vaccination," Devine warned. "Not for nothing was Harris billed the 'most unpopular vice president in 50 years' by UK broadsheet the Daily Telegraph."

TRENDING: Who do Americans like better: Mike Lindell or AOC?

She's been given various assignments by Biden, from ramming through Congress a federal takeover of all elections to the crisis of illegal immigration at the southern border, but has yet to produce any significant results.

Her suggestion to fix the border disaster that is leaving thousands of lives in danger was to make Central America a financial success and comfortable home region to live, so that immigrants would choose not to come to the U.S.

Devine elaborated, "The truth is, if she’s not annoying, Harris is boring. Someone tried to get “#VPAppreciationDay trending Wednesday, but, of 30 or so tweets posted, not one made it into triple figures for likes or retweets."

The commentary pointed out if Biden was a "strong president," Harris' actions would matter little. But "Biden isn’t getting any younger. When he showed up to work for the first time this week, after lunch Tuesday, he was filmed wandering across the White House lawn in search of the entrance to his office."

Is Kamala Harris unelectable? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (364 Votes) 6% (22 Votes)

The column explained Harris "knows" the nomination is just waiting for her – because "she has the big gorilla of identity politics at her service. Good luck to any Democratic challengers in 2024 who aren't female and black."

But she's "flamed out" at least in party because of her "cringeworthy" appearances before media.

"Possibly her worst performance was with radio host Charlamagne tha God on 'The Breakfast Club' radio program. Something about that show draws Democratic candidates like moths to a flame, and invariably they get burned. Joe Biden did himself damage when he snapped at 'tha God': 'If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.'

That deflated his black outreach.

"For Harris, it was more of a slow burn, punctuated by insane cackles. The interview got attention for her dubious claim that her favorite college rappers were 'definitely Snoop, aha. Tupac, for sure, for sure.'"

She also claimed that she supports legalizing marijuana – because "half my family's from Jamaica."

Her Jamaican father rebuked her.

Donald Harris, emeritus professor of economics at Stanford University, said her attitude wasn't really appreciated.

"My dear departed grandmothers … as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family’s name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected … with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy-seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics," he said.

Then there's her historic support, during her campaign, to defund police.

Polls show Harris is vastly unpopular as a vice president.

A recent report in the Hill warned her "tactical missteps" were dragging down her approval rating.

And one Democrat strategist warned, "I think she has the potential of doing more harm than good" in coming elections.

That bad news for Democrats came just days after Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, found 63.6% of American voters are "not very confident or not confident at all" of her qualifications to be president – based on her performance, or lack thereof, as vice president.

Now a number of legacy media outlets are blasting her performance.

Dan McLaughlin of National Review released a commentary in the New York Post bluntly assessing: "Kamala Harris isn’t very good at this. The vice president has never won an election on her own outside of the hothouse of California politics, and it shows."

He notes she "flopped out" of the presidential race after she "flip-flopped on health issues and couldn't take a punch from Tulsi Gabbard." She was polling at the time in the very low single digits.

And Biden was "backed into" putting her on the ticket because of her qualifications – being black and female.

"Harris’ judgment is terrible. During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, she was one of the senators pushing Michael Avenatti’s lurid and swiftly discredited gang-rape yarn, which backfired on Dems," he explained. "Polls regularly show that more voters disapprove of Harris than approve of her."

"Besides being bad at politics, she is bad at governing. In California, she pushed a policy to force nonprofit groups to turn over their donor lists to the state. She mishandled it so badly that the Supreme Court ruled against her after a vast array of her own political allies filed briefs saying that her policy had violated their First Amendment rights. Even the Biden administration’s legal brief threw her under the bus," he noted.

His conclusion? "Everything Harris has touched in the vice presidency has been a fiasco. … Democrats in 2024 may have a Joe Biden problem. Biden has visibly slowed already, and he will be 82 by then. But they might prefer that to having a Kamala Harris problem on top of the ticket. We should all hope for Biden’s good health in the meantime."

Polling aggregator RealClearPolitics recently reported that her unfavorable rating of 46% means she has her "work cut out for her" if her intention is to succeed Biden in 2024 or 2028.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!