DHS insider: Claiming 'fear' gives gang members pass on watchlist

A Department of Homeland Security insider, kept anonymous in a video interview with Project Veritas, says there's a loophole in America's immigration law that allows illegal alien gang members to escape a watchlist if they simply claim they are in "fear" of returning home.

"Once an [illegal immigrant] informs the U.S. government that they have some type of fear, or that their life is in jeopardy, or they'll be persecuted, or they may be tortured, they are put in what's called the 'reasonable fear [category]' … Once [a migrant gang member] makes the declaration of, 'My life is in danger and I may be harmed if I return home,' they're taken off the [Transnational Organized Crime] watchlist. That makes it a giant loophole," the insider explained.

Project Veritas is James O'Keefe's organization that secures undercover videos on key issues of the day, ranging from corruption to dishonesty and fraud.

The new video has the DHS insider explaining the failings of the current immigration system.

The insider said, "Some of these [migrant gang members] are encountered by Border Patrol and they're asked right away, 'Do you fear for your life if you are deported?' They’ll say no, and then the next day they’ll say yes."

He added, "It's almost like they [migrant gang members] are coached, ‘Hey if you get caught, just go ahead and say this.'"

The reality, he explained, is that migrant gang members are not likely "in danger" if they return home, because "these are the people that are causing danger in those foreign countries. That’s why they’re on the Transnational Organized Crime [TOC] watchlist."

The insider said the big worry should be for American that, "Every single one of these Transnational Criminal Organizations are involved in sex trafficking."

According to Project Veritas, "The whistleblower believes that the ongoing situation at the border is more severe than most Americans know it to be."

See the video:

