'Die Hard' star to direct new movie on Hunter Biden's sordid life

'We have tremendous facts'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2021 at 4:41pm
(DAILYWIRE) -- The Daily Mail revealed in an exclusive report Tuesday that veteran actor Robert Davi is set to direct a film about Hunter Biden’s partying, addiction, and corrupt business dealings.

Davi, who made his name in such films James Bond’s “License to Kill” and “Die Hard,” told the outlet “My Son Hunter” will be “tasteful, fair and factual,” and he hopes the end result is similar to Hollywood’s most successful cautionary tales like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Blow,” and “American Hustle.”

Davi explained that he decided to take on the project because he believes conservatives need to step up and offer entertainment of a quality high enough to compete with the Left.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







