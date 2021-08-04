Dow falls 300, S&P 500 slips from record high after jobs data disappoints

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the earnings of a major automaker and a private sector jobs report came in lower than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 323 points, or 0.9%, and closed near its session low. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.5% while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.1%. The dip for the broader market came after the S&P 500 broke a two-day losing streak on Tuesday to post a record close, bringing its 2021 gains to more than 17%.

Shares of General Motors fell nearly 9%, weighing on the broader market, after the automaker missed earnings expectations for the second quarter. The automaker did raise its guidance for a key profit metric for the rest of the year.

