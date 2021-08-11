A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow rises 220 to new record after inflation report is not as bad as feared

The index was lifted by names like Caterpillar and Home Depot

Published August 11, 2021 at 4:21pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose on Wednesday after inflation jumped, but not by quite as much as investors feared when stripping out volatile food and energy prices.

The 30-stock Dow gained 220.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,484.97 to close at a new record. The index was lifted by names like Caterpillar and Home Depot. The S&P 500 traded up 0.2% to 4,447.70, also notching an all-time high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded over 0.1% lower to 14,765.14.

July’s Consumer Price Index released Wednesday showed prices jumped 5.4% since last year, compared to expectations of 5.3%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The government said CPI increased 0.5% in July on month-to-month basis.

