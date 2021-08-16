A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs ahead of major retail earnings reports

Oil prices drop after release of Chinese economic data

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2021 at 4:45pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notched fresh record closes on Monday ahead of major retail earnings reports this week.

The S&P 500 has now doubled its level from its pandemic-low close on March 23. The 100% rally is the fastest bull-market doubling off a bottom since World War II, according to CNBC’s analysis of S&P 500 Global data.

After paring losses earlier in the session, the S&P 500 gained over 0.2% to 4,479.71. The Dow jumped 110.02 points, or 0.3%, to 35,625.40. The Nasdaq Composite dipped roughly 0.2% to 14,793.76.

WND News Services
