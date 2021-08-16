Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs ahead of major retail earnings reports

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notched fresh record closes on Monday ahead of major retail earnings reports this week.

The S&P 500 has now doubled its level from its pandemic-low close on March 23. The 100% rally is the fastest bull-market doubling off a bottom since World War II, according to CNBC’s analysis of S&P 500 Global data.

After paring losses earlier in the session, the S&P 500 gained over 0.2% to 4,479.71. The Dow jumped 110.02 points, or 0.3%, to 35,625.40. The Nasdaq Composite dipped roughly 0.2% to 14,793.76.

