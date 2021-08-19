A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
English professor claims right to use racial slurs in the name of racial justice

Pits academic freedom against anti-discrimination policies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2021 at 3:06pm
(JONATHAN TURLEY) – There is an interesting case out of the United Kingdom on academic freedom versus anti-discrimination policies. Aysha Khanom was fired as an academic adviser with Leeds Beckett University after making racist comments about black conservative commentator Calvin Robinson. Khanom is making an equally controversial claim in court: her racist language is protected speech as an advocate for critical race theory. It is another distasteful but important case over the protections afforded academics in their communications outside of universities or colleges.

Khanom worked for Leeds Beckett University in its “Center for Race, Education and Decoloniality.”

That came to an end when she was found to have used “racist language” in denouncing Robinson. According to The Guardian, the Twitter account associated with the Khanom’s Race Trust asked Robinson if he felt any shame due to the fact that “most people” view him as a “house negro.” While Khanom’s name is not on the tweet, she reportedly accepted responsibility for it and referred to a later commenter who responded to the tweet as a “coconut.”

Read the full story ›

