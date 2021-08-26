Every Republican signs petition demanding Pelosi allow vote to stop infanticide

(LIFENEWS) – Every single Republican member of the House of Representatives has now signed a petition demanding that Nancy Pelosi allow a vote on a pro-life bill to stop infanticide.

Congressman Jake Ellzey was just elected in a special election in Texas and the lawmaker added his name to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act discharge petition today. In so doing, he raised to 213 the number of House Members who have joined forces to attempt to bring this anti-infanticide measure to the House floor for a vote.

And his signature means every Republican, including the moderate Republicans who have irked conservatives on other issues, have signed. But Democrats are refusing to support a vote on a bill that would merely make sure babies who survive abortions received appropriate medical care and treatment.

Read the full story ›