Ex-FEC member profiles case alleging fraud changed election outcome

There have been many allegations, along with sworn statements from credible witnesses, about fraud during the 2020 presidential election, although whether the sum total of any misbehavior would have changed the results remains a question.

The facts are that Joe Biden was declared the victor by only a few tens of thousands of votes across multiple states in an election where some 155 million or 160 million people voted.

Further, there is no dispute that leftists like Mark Zuckerberg tried to influence the election with his $350 million that he handed out to mostly leftist election officials to "run" their offices.

And there's no question that some state and local officials simply changed or ignored state laws regarding the ballots even though the Constitution allows only state lawmakers to make those changes.

TRENDING: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer shot, clearing path to more vaccine mandates

Those arguments will continue long past the next election, likely. But the evidence that an election outcome can be changed by fraud has been pointed out now by commentator Hans von Spakovsky, who wrote about a California fight at the Daily Signal.

The senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, former Federal Election Commission member and former assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice pointed out the case is charged with allegations at this point, still, because it still has to come to court for a resolution.

He noted the Supreme Court had observed in 2008 that the risk of voter fraud was "real" and that it actually "could affect the outcome."

"It seems we have a perfect example of this in Compton, California, where felony voter fraud charges have been filed against six defendants, including a member of the Compton City Council, Isaac Galvan, by the Los Angeles County district attorney," von Spakovsky wrote.

That race was won by Galvan by one vote, 855-854, but now the case is coming to court with claims of conspiracy to commit election fraud and attempted bribery as well.

The complaint charges that four of the defendants "registered to vote at the home of another defendant, Jace Dawson, who was also a candidate for the city council, even though they didn’t live there, in order to vote in the election. Another defendant registered to vote at Galvan’s house despite also not actually living in Compton," he explained.

"The texts outlined in the criminal complaint among the various defendants about their possession of the absentee or mail-in ballots of voters are disturbing. In one text, Dawson tells Galvan he has 'the ballo[t]s but they didn’t fill it out or sign it so I have to track them down to sign the ballot at least.' Galvan responded by telling Dawson to bring 'them over,'" he wrote.

Von Spakovsky explained, "In other words, Dawson apparently had possession of voters' blank absentee ballots, giving him and/or Galvan the opportunity to fill them out with the votes they wanted. And this was not an isolated incident with one ballot."

Other evidence alleges Galvan asked Dawson if he could "drop off some ballots" with the extra tidbit, "I'm picking up some more tomorrow."

"The allegations in this complaint and the text messages illustrate graphically why California made a huge mistake when it legalized voter trafficking, that is, allowing third-party strangers—candidates, campaign staffers, party activists, and political consultants—to pick up voters’ absentee ballots," he explained.

Von Spakosvky noted the Heritage Foundation had released a report only a year earlier, "Four Stolen Elections: The Vulnerabilities of Absentee and Mail-In Ballots."

He also explained that registration fraud also had triggered at least one election to be overturned because there were more votes cast by individuals who did not actually live in the city than the margin of victory.

He said California has "a lot of work to do," in order that voters would be able to have confidence in the results of elections.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!