The Feast of Trumpets is coming – footsteps of Messiah near

I was raised in a heavily Jewish town with a synagogue every few blocks.

We all knew what Rosh Hashanah was. Half the kids in school took the day off. It was the Jewish New Year. Right? Well, it turns out it's a lot more than that.

Rosh Hashanah, called the Feast of Trumpets in the Bible, is more than a Jewish holiday, by my reckoning. It's God's.

It is indeed the beginning of the new year. In fact, by tradition, it represents the sixth day of Creation, when Adam breathed his first breath. So it's the first day of humankind.

Spiritually, it represents renewal, a day of hope, transformation, change in a positive sense.

And, since it's the Feast of Trumpets, there's the ram's horn, the shofar, the Hebrew word for trumpet.

The blowing of the shofar signifies the beginning of the 10 days of repentance leading up to Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement, the holiest date on the Hebrew calendar.

But as I mentioned in my commentary on the upcoming Feast of Tabernacles or Sukkot, these "feasts" or appointed times are not just holidays for "Jews." They are God's appointed holy days for all his people. They are called in the Bible "the Feasts of the Lord." They haven't been forgotten by God. They weren't forgotten or forsaken by Jesus, who observed them all. They weren't forgotten by His apostles, who observed them all. They were forsaken only by those who chose to separate the "church" from the practices of the Hebrews – divorcing followers of the Hebrew Messiah from their Hebrew and biblical roots.

How do I know this?

Because these holy days will be observed, again, in the Kingdom Jesus-Yeshua institutes upon His return to earth. It is prophesied just as surely as His return is prophesied. In fact, it's my odds-on pick for the day of the Messiah's return.

In fact, the Hebrew calendar is a foreshadowing of redemption, with Passover, the Feast of Unleavened Bread and the Feast of First Fruits in the spring, followed by Shavout, which Christians call Pentecost, 50 days later. In the fall come the Trumpets, the Day of Atonement and Tabernacles. They all have significance and meaning with regard to the life, death, resurrection and return of Lord Jesus.

It's just that most Christians haven't been taught these things. They don't know what they don't know. They've been robbed of their own Hebrew roots – even their Christian roots!

But one thing is undeniable: Christians still worship a Jewish Messiah. That's what our faith is all about. And, someday soon, a Jew is going to rule the world. Then it will all be clear, once again.

How will He return?

Let's look at what the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17:

"For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord."

That "trump" or trumpet could very well be blown on Rosh Hashanah, one of these years.

That would be the most likely time.

Then there would likely be 10 days of awe, leading up to the Day of Atonement, followed by Sukkot, when we truly tabernacle with Him.

Is it beginning to make sense?

It's extremely rich and meaningful and will make your faith come alive if you take the time to study the Hebrew calendar and these Feasts of the Lord. They weren't just for yesterday. They are for today and tomorrow. They're not just Jewish traditions. They are God's appointed times for all His children.

If you're one of His children, or seek to be, take the time to learn about these holy days this year.

The Feast of Trumpets begins in 2021 the evening of Sept. 8 and continues until sundown of Sept. 9.

You can read about all the His eternal appointed times in Leviticus 23.

