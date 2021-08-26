A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Why I filed a lawsuit against my university's COVID vaccine mandate

'Vicious, vulgar and venomous personal attacks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2021 at 2:27pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – As a conservative Republican student at Rutgers University, I have defended American exceptionalism, Donald Trump, Israel’s right to exist, and many other hot-button issues without too much blowback from peers.

But never in my four years at Rutgers have I received such vicious, vulgar and venomous personal attacks than I have since taking a stand against my school’s vaccine mandate.

In emails and direct messages on social media over the last week, I’ve been called a monster, a fake Christian, a murderer, stupid, irresponsible, a liar, and better off dead. The messages are peppered with profanity, attack my religion and character, and wish me harm.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
