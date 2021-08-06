A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MATTERS OF FAITH
Forgetting our Christian heritage is national suicide

Why has America descended into its current chaos?

Published August 6, 2021
Published August 6, 2021 at 1:16pm
(GATEKEEPERS ONLINE) – How did America become this building cauldron of lying, rotten, stinking, toxic anger and unhinged vitriol hurled constantly from our media, special interest groups and those who claim they have been made victims by an oppressive system and culture?

Why do so many politicians seek to destroy the very foundations of this nation through legislation that are clearly anathema to our Founding Fathers and the principles they espoused? How has the America that provided opportunity for generations of Americans, provided wealth and untold liberties for generations of Americans, provided wealth and untold liberties for millions become the subject of the ire from so many today?

In Pastor Sam Jones' new book 5 Steps to Kill a Nation, he forcefully argues that a republic cannot stand without a citizenry of moral and virtuous people guiding the cultural mores and checking the public servants when they stray from the Biblical principles upon which these United States were formed.

WND News Services
