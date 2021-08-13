A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
France's Macron says showing police your papers to visit a café is about 'freedom'

Officers patrolling dining establishments demanding proof of vaccination

Published August 13, 2021 at 4:23pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – After video emerged of Parisians having to show their vaccine passport papers to police in order to sit outside a cafe, President Macron asserted that the system protected people’s “freedom.” Yes, really.

As we highlighted yesterday, footage showed uniformed French police patrolling cafes and restaurants demanding proof of vaccination.

Those unable or unwilling to show their papers face massive fines, while business owners could even go to prison if they refuse to enforce the system.

Read the full story ›

